Tesla launches power bank to charge Android and iOS devices at $45 and it's already sold out

Electric car maker Tesla has released a power bank that can charge Android phone or iPhone on the go.

The device, priced at $45, comes with a USB, microUSB and Apple lightning connections. It uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.

It was designed after Tesla Design Studio's Supercharger monument and wouldn't look out of place inside one of the EV-maker's cars, the site reported.

The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. The company has recently launched an electric semi truck and a new Tesla Roadster.