Tesla in now making 2,000 of its Model 3 cars in one week: Report

News-Analysis Reuters Apr 03, 2018 08:06 AM IST

Tesla Inc will fall short of its 2,500 per week target for production of the crucial Model 3 sedan when it reports its numbers this week, according to a report by tech website Jalopnik, citing an email from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to employees.

The Tesla Model 3

Musk told employees in a company-wide email on Monday that Tesla had just passed a rate of 2,000 per week, the report said. That was still a big increase from earlier production numbers and Tesla shares recovered some of Monday's heavy losses in reaction to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 08:06 AM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 08:06 AM


