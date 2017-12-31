Telegram version 4.7 starts rolling out for users; brings multiple account management, themes to iOS and quick replies

Messaging app Telegram has announced the roll-out of its latest version 4.7. This new update brings a number of new features to its mobile apps.

The most important one is the fact that iPhone users can finally go dark or change their appearance. What I mean by this is the fact that Telegram has finally brought Themes support for iOS. The company has packed four themes into the app including Day, Night and Night Blue. The Day theme also gives users an option to select an accent colour for the entire app

The company announced the details about all the new features in a post on its blog. Themes are not the only important thing that is rolling out. Telegram is finally introducing the support for managing multiple accounts through its official app. Users can add up to 3 accounts with three different numbers on the Telegram app which really means that it could be a nightmare managing notifications for three accounts at the same time.

Last but not the least, Telegram has introduced ‘quick replies’ for both iOS as well as Android users. This allows users to quickly respond using swipe from right side of the screen toward the left on any message to quickly quote the message and invoke the reply function in the app. This comes almost a month after the release of version 4.6 which packed more comprehensive auto-download settings, link previews, ability to share albums in Secret Chats, improved the security of the platform and the ability to embed messages sent in public groups or channels.