Telangana government announces IT campus for people with disabilities; claims it will be world first such facility

The Telangana government on Saturday announced that it will set up Information Technology campus for persons with disabilities, claiming this will be the world's first such facility.

On the eve of World Disability Day, the government entered into an agreement with Vindhya E-Infomedia Private Limited to setup the IT campus which will focus on creating employment opportunity for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

This campus spread over 10 acres will come up near the Hyderabad International Airport in the IT Park developed by the government and will have all the amenities like training, residential facility and delivery centers that will cater to various clients both domestic and international.

It will create jobs for 2000 people in the next 5 years, said a statement from state IT Department.

Vindhya E-Infomedia private limited which is a pioneer in creating inclusive workspace employs PwDs as its major workforce. It currently has over 1,600 employees working out of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Majority of their workforce comprises of physically challenged, hearing impaired and visually impaired.

The company provides back office operations (BPO) support to various BFSI, telecom and e-commerce companies since 2006.

The Telangana government and Vindhya look at various corporates to participate in this one of its kind initiative.

State's Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan urged the persons With disabilities to make most of the opportunity created through this effort. While handing out appointment letters to the new joinees, he advised them to continue working harder and break the perception of disability being a barrier.

Vindhya CMD Pavithra Y.S. said this campus will create an immense advantage for the persons with disabilities especially those with severe disabilities but still deserve an opportunity to lead life with dignity and self-respect.