Tech2.Games S01E21: Awards, feature-length teasers and even more microtranscations

It’s been a big week for games, with both The Game Awards and Sony’s PlayStation Experience happening within a couple of days of each other.

There were lots of game release announcements, trailers and awards being arbitrarily handed out, putting the “games are art” debate to rest. Nonetheless, let’s get to it.

Death Stranding’s Teaser is over 8 minutes long

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding expectedly made an appearance at Keighley-san’s 'The Game Awards' in the form of a “teaser trailer”. Even more expectedly, only a Kojima game’s teaser trailer would be eight times the length of any full-length trailer, clocking in at a remarkable 8 minutes and 13 seconds. Watch it in full below.

The Walking Dead’s inimitable Norman Reedus plus strange baby are back in this footage, which also features a side cast of hazmat suit-wearing dudes who you know are going to buy the farm within the first few minutes. No word on release date yet—I would wait for the debut trailer, which is expected to rival an episode of Netflix’s The Crown for length.

Shadow of the Colossus Remastered for PS4 Pro

You’ve probably played this game a couple of times at least, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give it another go on the PS4.

Bluepoint Games is the go-to studio for Sony’s remasters and it’s fair to say Colossus is in safe hands. Despite some choppy performance and what appears to be 30 frames per second lock, the game does look very good indeed. My only complaint with the PS3 version of the game was that the control scheme was left strangely untouched, but the PS4 version is expected to introduce a new control scheme which will seem relevant on its expected launch date, 6 February, 2018.

Unreal Engine-powered Soulcalibur VI is coming soon to consoles and PC

Six years later, the world will receive another Soulcalibur game. After the mixed reception that Soulcalibur V got (critics seemed to largely like it, while a lot of fans weren’t impressed), next year’s installment will attempt to win players back on the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Sophitia and Mitsurigi are confirmed characters, while the game does look impressive thanks to the new engine. New fighting systems will be introduced, such as Reversal Edge, which allows players to counter-attack by interrupting combos as well as a “burst” mechanic seen in other Japanese fighting game franchises.

Destiny 2’s Curse of Osiris expansion gets some stick from fans for overemphasizing microtransactions

No surprises here. Struggling with a critic score of 52 and user score of 1.6 on aggregator Metacritic, it’s safe to say that Destiny 2 is having a Star Wars Battlefront 2-themed week. If you thought the gaming public was only unhappy with microtransactions being tied to progression and not cosmetics, you would be wrong.

Deals

PC gamers should seriously consider subscribing to Humble Bundle this month for $12, if nothing else, to get copies of The Long Dark, Quantum Break and Dawn of War III. It’s a nice mix of genres, and for that price, all these games are worth it. What’s more, if you decide to keep your subscription running, you’ll get free games each month, get an additional 10 percent off if you choose to purchase anything from the store, as well as knowing you did something decent (5 percent of each month’s proceeds support charity).

On PS4, you will be able to grab Hellbade: Senua’s Sacrifice at a cool 29 percent discount for Rs 1,748, while the well-received Assassin’s Creed Origins is 31 percent off at Rs 2,750.

The Xbox Store, on the other hand, is holding a sale on games nominated at 'The Game Awards'. Once again, Assassin’s Creed Origins is 30 percent off, while Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition is 35 percent off. And if you haven’t played Final Fantasy XV, now’s a good time to try it—you can grab it for a cool Rs 1,100 (60 percent off). What’s more, the game is Xbox One X Enhanced, which means you get a 4K/HDR title for a throwaway price.