Keyboard app SwiftKey has brought out one of its biggest updates since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2016.

The updated SwiftKey 7.0 brings a new toolbar menu that can be found under a ‘+’ sign on the left of the prediction bar on both Android and iOS devices. The new Toolbar under the ‘+’ sign gives fast and easy access to new and existing features.

The toolbar on Android smartphones brings the option for stickers, collections, calendar, clipboard, GIFs, themes, quick settings and location sharing. Two of these features such as location sharing and calendar allows you to add appointments on the calendar through the app are only available in US and India at the moment.

The stickers feature on the SwiftKey app allows users to add stickers or even personalise the stickers according to a message. Personalised or favourite stickers can be saved under the Collections tab to access them later. The Collections folder can be accessed by tapping on the pin tab at the top of the keyboard.

SwiftKey has also added eight new hybrid 'Lish' languages that let people switch between English and other languages. The 'Lish' languages added to the list are Assamese (English), Bengali (English), Kannada (English), Malayalam (English), Marathi (English), Nepali (English), Odia (English), and Telugu (English).

SwiftKey now supports 40 languages on the app. Smart auto-correct, flow and next-word prediction are few of the existing features which are still present on the app.

Chris Wolfe, Principal Product Manager at SwiftKey said, "People are using more and more GIFs, stickers and emoji. The objective of SwiftKey 7.0 is to make these faster and easier than ever before. Toolbar makes that possible, as well as offering more personalised content that SwiftKey users can store in Collections."

SwiftKey is also planning to bring an exclusive Microsoft sticker pack to the Toolbar section of the app soon.