Startup to demonstrate contact-less wireless charging from a distance of up to 3-feet, at CES 2018

For all those of you who are not yet completely sold on the idea of wireless charging, due to the current implementations, there is something to look forward to next year. How about wirelessly charging your phone from a distance?

A startup called as Energous has patented the first power-at-a-distance charging system, WattUp, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

San Jose-based startup, Energous, has patented a WattUp Mid Field transmitter which is capable of automatically charging multiple devices without contact up to a distance of three feet. Energous is planning to show the technology at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from 9 January to 12 January in Las Vegas in US.

The new technology developed by the company converts the electricity into a radio frequency wave and beams it to the nearby device with the right receiver to receive the energy. The WattUp wireless Charging 2.0 technology is capable of charging the devices when they are physically in contact and also from a distance making it more usable in different situations.

Martin Cooper, Energous board of directors member and visionary of the wireless industry said, "This ground-breaking technology allows users to automatically charge their WattUp-enabled devices without having to remove them from their wrist or pocket, plug them in or place them on a mat to charge, freeing them from ever having to think about charging their devices again."

The WattUp Mid Field transmitter supports all the devices manufactured by various companies including smartphones, tablets, smart watches, earbuds wireless keyboard and more. The only requirement is the device should be equipped with the right receiver.

Apple and Samsung bring wireless charging in their premium phones but its contact based charging which requires the smartphone to be kept on a rig for wireless charging.