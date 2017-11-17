You are here:
Spotify buys Stockholm-based online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap

News-analysis Reuters Nov, 17 2017 20:46:02 IST

Music streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said on Friday, declining to give financial details of the deal.

Representational image. Reuters

Stockholm-based Soundtrap allows its subscribers to have an online music studio and create music together with other people in real time, its website says.

“Soundtrap’s rapidly growing business is highly aligned with Spotify’s vision of democratising the music ecosystem,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify is aiming to file its intention to float with US regulators towards the end of this year to list in the first or second quarter next year, sources said in September.


