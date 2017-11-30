Specifications of a new Sony top end smartphone have leaked; expect to see 2017 flagship specs and finally, a bezel-less design

Specifications of a new flagship Sony smartphone have been leaked. The new phone, said to be the first of Sony’s bezel-less portfolio, is likely to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

According to a leaked specification sheet, the new phone will feature a 5.7-inch 4K HDR display that uses Sony’s Triluminous technology. This screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The sheet only lists one variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of UFS storage. It’s not clear whether the smartphone uses the faster UFS 2.0 memory.

Connectivity options include GPS and GLONASS, Wi-Fi, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, DLNA, NFC and finally, USB 3.1 over a Type-C connector. The battery appears to be a 3,420 mAh unit with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard.

Most notably, the device is listed as running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform. As GSMArena points out, we’re expecting to see the SD845 by next year, but as happened this year, it’s unlikely that manufacturers other than Samsung will have access to the SD845 chips in the first half of 2018. The device appears to have been codenamed H8541.

The details of the cameras are unknown at this time.

There’s little that’s new here. Judging by the spec sheet, we’re looking at a phone that is basically the Sony XZ Premium, but with a slightly larger display (5.7 inches vs 5.5 inches).

If the rumours are true that Sony is going bezel-less in 2018, we can at least expect to see a display in an 18:9 aspect ratio.