SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket raised up on Cape Canaveral launchpad; to set of on mission next month

SpaceX's biggest rocket till date, the Falcon Heavy, has been finally raised on the Cape Canaveral launchpad for the first time. The rocket will look to push forward Elon Musk's vision of making humans an inter-planetary species as it begins its maiden journey out of Earth's orbit next month.

Elon Musk claims that the rocket is said to have double the thrust of next largest rocket and it would be the first time all 27 of the rocket's Merlin engines will be fired up. The Cape Canaveral launchpad is the same one which was used for launching the Saturn V Apollo 11 Moon rocket.

Earlier this month Musk had tweeted that the cargo of the Falcon Heavy would contain a 2008 Cherry-Red Tesla Roadster and later on Instagram we saw the photos of the car inside the fairing of the rocket.

Musk has publicly admitted that there are chances that the rocket might blow up while taking off or something might go wrong and the rocket might not complete the mission. The setback caused would be immense and we are willing to bet that Musk will prevent that from happening.

Musk tweeted that if the launch is successful the rocket will lift off and enter the Earth's orbit at which point the two booster rocket will separate and land back on the Cape Canaveral launch pad.

If you liked tonight’s launch, you will really like Falcon Heavy next month: 3 rocket cores & 3X thrust. 2 cores return to base doing synchronized aerobatics. 3rd lands on droneship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

The centre core of the main module containing the Roadster will separate and then continue its journey downwards to land on a drone ship.

Let's hope the mission goes without a glitch. SpaceX has not revealed any specific launch date for the Falcon Heavy liftoff.