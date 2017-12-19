Sony Xperia XZ2 alleged images leaked online, shows an edge to edge display

Sony is expected to be bringing a bezel-less smartphone for its customers. The images of the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ2 have leaked online. The specifications of a smartphone with model number H8216, expected to be the Sony Xperia XZ2, was leaked online.

According to a report on Techie State, the image of the smartphone shows a button on the bottom right of the phone, expected to be equipped with a fingerprint sensor as the front part of the screen has no space for a fingerprint. A volume rocker is placed in the top right-hand side of the smartphone. A thin bezel on the top of the screen shows a camera, a speaker and a sensor. The smartphone is expected to be coming with more than 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Leaked specifications of the smartphone suggest that the smartphone will feature a 5.48-inch FHD display, 12 MP front camera and a 15 MP rear camera. It will come with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM.

Sony Xperia XZ2 is expected to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 3,130 mAh battery. It is also expected to feature Quick Charge 4+ technology and should come with Android 8.1 Oreo. The dimensions mentioned in the leak are 148 x 73.4 x 7.4 mm and the smartphone will weight 156 g.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 packs four Kryo 385 processor cores clocked at 2.8 GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. It is built on the 10 nm LPP FinFET process. The chipset will support Quick Charge 4+ technology for faster charging and will come with an integrated Qualcomm Spectra 280 image signal processor and Qualcomm Adreno 630 graphics processing unit.