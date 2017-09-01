Sony Xperia XZ1 vs LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 Plus: Android flagship season is upon us

The beginning of this year was fairly quiet as far as flagship phone launches go, but the tail end of the year is more than making up for it. Stunning new Android flagships are set to hit the market soon, and with Apple's new iPhones right around the corner, the market for your monies is heating up.

IFA 2017 has seen the launch of at least two new flagship smartphones so far, the LG V30 and the Sony Xperia XZ1.

The V30 features a 6-inch screen with a near bezel-less design and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Its USP is the f/1.6 aperture wide-angle lens on the rear, which is claimed to be the widest aperture yet seen on a smartphone camera. That aperture means that the camera lets in about 10-15 percent more light than the competition, leading to images that will be that much cleaner and brighter. The phone also includes 15 preset cinematic modes for "cinematic" video capture. The phone will launch in South Korea on 21 September, a global launch will soon follow.

Sony announced the XZ1 at the event as well. The full specifications of the phone you can find below, but the real star is the new 19 MP Exmor RS stacked sensor that can capture video footage at a staggering 960 fps. A compact version of the device bearing the same specifications, including the tiny 2,700 mAh battery, with a 4.6-inch display was also announced.

Just before IFA, Samsung unveiled its own mid-year flagship, the Galaxy Note 8.

How do these new phones stack against the reigning Android king, the Samsung Galaxy S8+? Let's find out:

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 LG V30 Sony Xperia XZ1 Display Size (inch) 6.2 6.3 6 5.2 Resolution (pixels) 1,440x2,960 1,440x2,960 1,440x2,880 1,080x1,920 Pixel Density (PPI) 529 521 537 424 Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED P-OLED IPS LCD Dimensions (mm) 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 151.7x75.4x7.4 148 x 73.4 x 7.4 Weight (gm) 173 173 158 155 Dual SIM Yes (Variant) Yes (Variant) Yes Yes (Variant) SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core / Octa-core Octa-core / Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 4x Kryo @ 2.45 and 4x Kryo @1.9 4x Kryo @ 2.45 and 4x Kryo @1.9 GPU Adreno 540 / Mali G71MP20 Adreno 540 / Mali G71MP20 Adreno 540 Adreno 540 RAM 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB 4 GB Ruggedness IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.7 12 MP, f/1.7 16 MP f/1.6 and 16 MP f/1.6 and 13 MP f/1.9 19 MP, f/2.0, EIS Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes No Camera Array Single Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/1.7 8 MP, f/1.7 5 MP f/2.2 13 MP f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30 fps, 1080p@60 fps 2160p@30 fps, 720p@240 fps 2160p@30 fps, 720p@120 fps 2160p@30 fps, 720p@960 fps OS Version Android Nougat 7.0 Android Nougat 7.0 Android Nougat 7.1.2 Android Oreo 8.0 Default Smart Assistant Bixby Bixby Google Assistant Google Assistant Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Yes, rear Yes, side 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Connector Type-C Reversible Type-C Reversible Type-C Reversible Type-C Reversible USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 Battery (mAh) 3,500 3,300 3,300 2,700 Quick Charge Quick Charge 2.0 / TBC Quick Charge 2.0 / TBC Quick Charge 3.0 Quick Charge 3.0 Colors Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Deep Sea Blue, Maple Gold Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue Moonlit Blue, Black, Warm Silver, Venus Pink Misc Sensors Iris scanner, Heart-rate, SpO2 Iris scanner, Heart-rate, SpO2 Color spectrum NA Prices in India Rs 64,900 TBA TBA TBA

As can be seen from the list, the two Samsung's are certainly the most feature rich of the options out there. The Note 8 in particular is notable for the features it offers, including an HDR-compliant OLED display and S-Pen support.

In this exalted company, the Sony Xperia XZ1 does, on paper at least, seem to be the odd one out. It offers a standard Snapdragon 835 / 4 GB RAM configuration with a single camera setup on the rear. That said, at least the camera setup appears to be a special one, but only thorough testing can tell us if the device is worthy of being a flagship. The ridiculous 2,700 mAh battery is also a negative. The battery capacity is just 81 percent of that offered by rivals.

Overall, the lineup is certainly exciting. Most of the devices are expected in late September and of course, Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone is still to make its entrance.