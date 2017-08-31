Sony Xperia XZ1 renders leaked ahead of IFA 2017; to come with Android 8.0 Oreo, reveals GFXBench

With just a day to go for the official start of IFA 2017 in Berlin, we are starting to see a lot of consumer gadget news pouring in. Sony is expected to launch three smartphones on 31 August. Details of its Xperia XZ1 have already leaked online on multiple fronts.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass has tweeted out images of the Xperia XZ1. The other leak is the GFXBench benchmark listing that has emerged online. According to the leaked benchmark listing, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to be running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and it will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The phone is expected to sport 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Roland Quandt has also tweeted out images of what could be the Sony Xperia XZ1. These images are similar to what were tweeted out by Blass, so these could very well be legitimate images of the upcoming device. The phone will come in four colour variants. According to Quandt's tweet, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will come with a 5.2-inch FullHD display, 2,700 mAh battery and will weigh in 156 gram with 7.4 mm thickness.

And a few more of the Sony Xperia XZ1 in black. Also, filling in the blanks: 7.4mm, 156g, 5.2in FHD HDR screen, 2700mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/5IVdJnmgPD — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 29, 2017

It seems like Sony is preparing for three phones to be launched – the Xperia XZ1, and two other phones whose details were leaked earlier, namely Xperia X1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. The XZ1 Compact, as the name implies, will most likely be the little sibling of the likely flagship Xperia XZ1. Keeping the 'mini' tradition alive, we could see the XZ1 Compact with similar hardware including the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM but packed in a small package with a 4.6-inch HD display and a 2,800 mAh battery.

The third handset will be the Xperia X1 which will be a mid-range offering. The specifications include a Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. It will sport a 5-inch full HD display, and a 2,800 mAh battery will provide the juice.