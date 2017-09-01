Sony Xperia XA1 Plus launched at IFA 2017 comes with Helio P20 chipset, 23 MP rear camera and more

Sony has launched a new mid-range device by the name Sony Xperia XA1 Plus. This is the third device in the line up of the Xperia XA1 series. Sony had earlier launched two phones at the Mobile World Congress 2017, the Xperia XA1 which comes with a 5-inch display and the Xperia XA1 Ultra which has a 6-inch display. The Xperia XA1 Plus with a 5.5-inch display fills the gap in between. The phone hasn't got a price yet.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch FullHD display and houses the same MediaTek Helio P20 chipset along with Mali T-880 GPU, that was seen in the other two XA1 devices. It has the same 23 MP rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera. It comes in two RAM variants, a 4 GB RAM variant and a 3 GB RAM variant which will only be seen in the US and South America. It comes with 32 GB of onboard storage which is expandable to 256 GB using a microSD card. Android N is the operating system.

It comes in two RAM variants, a 4 GB RAM variant and a 3 GB RAM variant which will only be seen in the US and South America. In terms of storage, you get 32 GB onboard which is expandable to 256 GB using a microSD card.

It comes in four colour variants, namely black, blue, pink and gold. In terms of design language, it is not very different from the traditional Sony design we have been seeing over the ages. There is the power button on the right-hand side with a finger print scanner inside it. There is a metal build, but no water-proofing on the XA1 Plus.

The phone weighs around 190 g and has a thickness of 8.7 mm. It comes in a dual SIM configuration which takes in two nano SIM cards. The Xperia XA1 Plus comes powered by a 3,430 mAh battery and it supports Qnovo adaptive charging and Pump Express+ 2.0 quick charging support.

The phone is expected to launch in late September.