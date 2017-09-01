Sony to launch a Google Assistant powered smart speaker; expected to look like Apple's HomePod

Sony will launch its smart connected speaker LF-S50G that will look like Apple's HomePod but will use Google Assistant.

The device, to be launched in October for $199.99, will feature a full-range speaker for vocal and treble notes, a sub-woofer for bass and an omnidirectional two-stage diffuser to spread sound across the room, The Verge reported late on Thursday. It can pair over Bluetooth, NFC, and or Wi-Fi, and supports multi-room audio controls. It is also water-resistant meaning it can withstand splashes and is available in white or black colours.

Unlike the Google Home, Sony's speaker would be able to recognise gesture controls to play music, skip tracks, or adjust the volume. Google released its assistant SDK in May to speaker manufacturers and followed up on Wednesday to announce support for third-party devices.

At this year's, Berlin's mega consumer electronics fair, Internationale Funkausstellung, observers noticed that as smartphones and other electronic devices make greater use of artificial intelligence (AI), the digital assistants already pervasive in our lives are set to become more intuitive and play a bigger role in our homes.

"AI (is going) to make our daily life easier," Klaus Boehm of consultancy Deloitte said, ahead of the annual six-day trade show which kicks off Friday. Boehm pointed to Amazon's and Google's voice-controlled speakers that can answer questions, turn off the lights and do our online shopping as prime examples of the "smart home" trend.

(With inputs from IANS)