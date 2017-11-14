Sony launches professional mirrorless a7R III DSLR camera in India at Rs 2,64,990

Sony India on Tuesday launched a new full-frame a7R III interchangeable lens mirrorless camera in India at Rs 2,64,990.

The new camera combines a high-resolution 42.4MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 frames per second (fps) with full AF/AE tracking.

The camera also has 4K video quality, wide dynamic range and high sensitivity features with noise reduction. The Exmor R CMOS image sensor dramatically improves light collection efficiency, resulting in high sensitivity with low-noise performance and wide dynamic range, the company said in a statement.

The camera can also shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode. The camera is available with a software suite called Imaging Edge which helps the user from pre-processing to post-processing.

Also making its debut with the new camera is a new Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode which works with 5-axis optical in-body stabilisation to create super-high-resolution composite images.

The battery life of the new camera has been enhanced with the utilisation of Sony's Z series battery that has approximately 2.2 times the capacity of the W series battery in the earlier model.

The new camera is also equipped with WiFi which allows transfer of files to a smartphone, tablet, computer or an FTP server.