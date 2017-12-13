Sony India reveals new home audio lineup; SA-D40 and SA-D20 speakers priced at Rs 8,490 and Rs 7,490

Expanding its home audio lineup, Sony India on 13 December launched 'SA-D40' and 'SA-D20' speakers for Rs 8,490 and Rs 7,490, respectively.

The 'SA-D40' is equipped with 4.1-channel surround-sound system and 80W power output while the 'SA-D20' comes with 2.1-channel surround-sound system and 60W power output.

Both the speakers are tuned according to India's music titles, the company claimed.

Both the devices support wireless connectivity through the Bluetooth. The speakers can also memorise up to eight Bluetooth devices for easy connection.

The 'SA-D40' and 'SA-D20' speakers also come with remote control.

The devices are available at all Sony Centres and retail stores.