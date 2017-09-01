Sony announces wireless WF-1000X earplugs to rival Apple's Airpods

After Samsung released its IconX earplugs to rival Apple's Airpods, it appears that Sony also wants to jump on the band wagon. The Japanese multinational conglomerate has unveiled its own pair of fully wireless earplugs called as WF-1000X.

As with both the Airpods and IconX, the WF-1000X also comes with a charging case for providing power back up for the ear plugs on the go. The pairing process isn't as simple as the Airpods according to GSMArena. But as the earplugs have NFC compatibility it will be less of hassle connecting the ear plugs.

The earplugs feature Smart Listening, which helps the earplugs sense the user's activity and plays sound accordingly. This feature works when the earplugs are paired to a mobile phone and the Headphones Connect App is running.

For example, while driving, the earplugs will mute background noise and let you focus on the audio. While walking, background noise is amplified to make the user aware of their surroundings. While waiting at an airport, the earplugs will modify background noise accordingly so that you can listen to important announcements. These features can be customised accordingly or shut off entirely using the mobile app.

Much like the MDR-1000X, the Sony WF-1000X also features active noise cancellation, however, turning on the ambient mode lets you temporarily hear whats happening nearby. The earplugs also have the hands-free voice calling feature so you can receive calls with a click on the earplugs.

The earplugs provide 3 hours of music playback and 9 hours with the chargeable carry case. The earplugs also have a standby time of 35 hours. The Airpods in comparison has 5 hours of playback and 24 hours with the chargeable case.

The Sony WF-1000X have been priced at $199 as compared to the Apple's $159 for the Airpods and are available in gold and black colours. The earbuds will be available for purchase globally in September 2017.