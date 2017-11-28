Some Hathway subscribers will get free access to a Microsoft Office 365 subscription

Leading cable and internet service provider Hathway on 27 November said it would offer global software major Microsoft's products through its broadband network across the country.

"As part of the partnership, we will offer customers Office 365 Personal that includes Microsoft products like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, One Note, Outlook Access and Publisher," said Hathway in a statement here.

All Hathway subscribers who are on a yearly plan and spending at least Rs 999 on their internet connection will get free access to Office 365 services.

The service will be initially offered in Bengaluru and Chennai and rolled out in other cities subsequently.

"India is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way entertainment is consumed. From a fixed television format of viewership to the anytime, any device, any place pattern," said Hathway Managing Director Rajan Gupta in the statement.

With mobile phones and smart TVs being used for communication, commerce, content, and entertainment, customers will be able to store, access and share any file any time on any device in a safe and secure manner.

"With rapid growth in data consumption across multiple devices, we observed that customers were feeling a need for better storage options. Our initiative will address that need with safe and secure ways of sharing and viewing files online with cloud storage of Microsoft," said Gupta.

Microsoft India General Manager, Consumer and Devices, Priyadarshi Mohapatra said that Office 365 Personal would help consumers get things done from anywhere on their favourite device.

"Office 365 and OneDrive make up a strong platform for consumers to be more productive, work across multiple devices, stay connected with Skype, enable document sharing, store files and share pictures and other digital memories with OneDrive," he said.

With inputs from IANS