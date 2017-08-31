Snapdeal to start 3 day festive sale offering double digit discounts from 1 September

E-commerce firm Snapdeal today said it will host a three-day sale offering "double-digit" discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home between September 1-3. Snapdeal, which was engaged in merger talks with larger rival Flipkart till last month, will compete against the Bengaluru-based firm and Amazon that are likely to announce their own festive season sales in the coming days.

"With double digit discounts on consumer favourites like electronics and fashion, this 3-day sale is bound to bring much cheer to all Snapdeal users and beyond," Snapdeal said in a statement. When contacted, a Snapdeal spokesperson said this is the "first of many such special promotions lined up for the festive season".

Snapdeal's announcement comes at a time when most e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for the festive season. Amazon today announced setting up of its fifth fulfilment centre in Haryana as it looks to ramp up storage capacity. Overall, it has over 40 such warehouses across the country. The US-based firm said it now has close to 3.3 million cubic feet of storage space in Haryana and the move will enable faster deliveries to customers.