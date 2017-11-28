Snapchat's new feature recognises objects, events and gives out filters accordingly

Snapchat has reportedly unveiled a new feature over the weekend which can recognise food, concerts, pets, beaches and sports. The new feature will also automatically recognise the objects and events when you take a snap and give you the right kind of filters for them when you try and edit the photos.

The report by Mashable claims that even though the software should be more attuned to finding out real-time images, it worked surprisingly well with generic Google images found on the net. In another report, a Snapchat spokesperson told MacRumors that the image processing was conducted locally inside the device and the software will be used to continuously improve the feature and accuracy of the device.

This news comes on the background of a massive redesign Snapchat is attempting to reach a broader audience. Snap has disappointed investors each quarter of its brief existence as a public company.

Chief executive Evan Spiegel said the company was launching the redesign after hearing for years that Snapchat was difficult to understand or hard to use.

The 27-year-old CEO said there was a “strong likelihood” the redesign would be disruptive in the short term but said Snap was willing to take the risk for long-term gain.

With inputs from Reuters