Snap Inc working on a feature called 'Stories Everywhere' to allow sharing of content outside of Snapchat

Snap Inc has not had such a great year. Ever since Facebook and Instagram started ripping off features from Snapchat, the user engagement numbers for Snapchat have been plateauing. In a move to increase user engagement and get more active users on its platform, it looks like Snap Inc is working on a feature to let you share stories outside of the Snapchat app.

'Stories Everywhere' is the new feature which is reportedly being worked upon. This will let you share stories from Snapchat outside of the platform. So far, the only destination to view Snap stories is the Snapchat app. Of course, you can still export your stories later and upload them separately as a video file. But unlike say a Twitter or a Facebook post, you cannot embed Snap stories elsewhere. The idea is to boost the presence of Snapchat beyond just its mobile app.

According to news platform Cheddar, which broke the story, Snap has hired former NewsCorp executive and CEO of social data analytics firm Storyful, Rahul Chopra, to head the 'Stories Everywhere' project. The idea is to make Snapchat an engaging outlet for news, sports and other video verticals. One of Chopra's key responsibilities would be to figure out how Snapchat's user-generated content could be distributed on the web and elsewhere says Cheddar.

"Snap has also contemplated allowing other apps to access its feeds of user-generated videos, which are curated by algorithms and Snap employees, for everything from breaking news events to sports games," says Cheddar.

According to the content goals memo sent to Snap employees for 2018, viewed by Cheddar, increasing overall output of content in the Discover Feed, widening content distribution and going aggressive on news are some of the key highlights.

Snap Inc CEO and founder Evan Spiegel had recently expressed regret at not having focussed on Android-based smartphones. To make up for it, Snap Inc is expected to redesign the Snapchat app.

Spiegel noted that in the Q3 of 2017, Snapchat was used on over 60,000 Android smartphone variants. Snap has committed to continuously invest in developing new processes to ensure that Android users get a high-quality application. Snap also reported a record low in monthly crash rates on both Android as well as iOS, a year after Snap started tracking the metric. To get continuous feedback on the performance and design, a wide variety of Android devices have been distributed to the engineering teams.

The Q3 results this year show that Snapchat's daily active users are hovering around 178 million mark, which is 4.5 million over the last quarter. Instagram Stories which is just a year old has lapped up close to 300 million active users. For a company that has gone public, a stagnated user growth is not desirable and Snap Inc has realised it the hard way.