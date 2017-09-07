Smartphone users in India spend four hours per day on apps; rank fourth in total time spent on apps

India is among the top nine countries in terms of the total hours spent while using apps on Android phone. According to a report by App Annie, an app market data and insights company, the most active users (top 20 percent) in these countries including India spent more than four hours per day in apps. The time spent is equivalent to half of a standard working day.

The top nine countries in terms of app usage include South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, India (4th Rank), United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France respectively. The maximum hours spent by users on apps per day touches five hours in few of the top countries.

Gaming apps (app only from Google play store) were ranked on the top position in terms of gross revenue in each of the countries. RPG Lineage M is the most played game in South Korea whereas Clash Royale, a strategy video game, is on top rank in India, Mexico and Brazil. RPG Fate/Grand Order is the top app in Japan.

The report further points out that emerging markets like Mexico, Brazil and India have the highest hours spent by the bottom 20 percent and the media users. The 20 percent of the bottom users spent 1.5 hours in all these countries whereas in India people at the middle spent more than 2.5 hours per day in apps.

It states that the improvement in infrastructure will also lead to improvement in the adoption rate of smartphones across the world. The user engagement rate with apps varies as it depends on complex factors like how a user uses a smartphone.

Its good time for marketers as once people get a smartphone, they use a number of apps related to messaging, banking and dating. Once they start using these apps, their focus is singularly focused presenting an opportunity to market new products. Both emerging and established countries that come under the top ranks represents a wide range of market. The report suggests the marketers should not neglect smartphone users at the middle or the lower end in terms of usage. Last but not the least it suggests that the best way is to target people as they become more accustomed to their phone.