Shooting broadcasted live on Facebook by a bystander

Police rushed to a US vacation resort after a bystander livestreamed a shooting incident on Facebook Live in which several people were injured.

The injured were being treated at South Carolina hospitals after a gunman opened fire at Myrtle Beach, CBS News reported on Sunday. According to Myrtle Beach Police, a fight broke out and one of the belligerents pulled a gun and fired.

Meanwhile, a bystander livestreamed the incident that alerted the police. An armed security officer fired at the gunman but he carjacked a vehicle and got away from the scene. The police later arrested the attacker.

"Footage of the violent incident remained online as of Sunday afternoon. A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment," the report added. There have been several cases of livestreaming shooting incidents on Facebook in the recent past.

This comes after recently, The Guardian revealed slides from a supposed rulebook created by Facebook on how to handle sensitive content on the platform.

Unlike a proactively moderated platform, like say a comments section of a website where each comment is approved by a moderator before appearing on the site, social networks like Facebook use reactive moderation. This means any form of text, images or videos that contain content like violence, hate speech, terrorism, pornography, racism, etc, appears on the network by default.

The leaked slides from Facebook’s alleged rulebook suggest actions on a variety of offensive content, and the choices for what stays and what gets removed sometimes appear odd.