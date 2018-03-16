Targeting millennials, content creators and Virtual Reality (VR) enthusiasts, German audio brand Sennheiser on 15 March launched "AMBEO SMART HEADSET" — a mobile 3D sound recording headset in India for Rs 19,990.

The earbuds are fitted with omni-directional microphones that capture the sound from the environment, thus enabling the users experience an immersive experience.

"From Hollywood to smart games, VR is becoming a norm for not just the entertainment industry but it has given rise to the era of 360-degree videos. The audio side of the equation is just as important and 'AMBEO' is our trademark for 3D audio," Kapil Gulati-Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

The 3D recordings can be accessed through any stereo headphones and make users like they are listening it live.

The device also doubles up as headphones with a stable in-ear fit that minimises structure-borne noise.

An additional built-in microphone lets users take calls and operate voice control on their iOS device.

The "AMBEO SMART HEADSET" integrates seamlessly with Apple iOS devices and delivers high-quality sound.

The audio brand is also working on a version for Android devices which will be available at a later date.