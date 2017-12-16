The second Android Oreo Beta update for the OnePlus 5 is now rolling out to users: Here are its top features

OnePlus has announced that the second Android 8.0 beta update is now rolling out for OnePlus 5 beta users. The company has claimed that the new update comes with various new tweaks and feature improvements over the previous beta build for Android Oreo.

The changes include a fix in the launcher that deals with widget and shortcut issues alongside UI improvements on the camera app. The Files Manager now has f4v format support and the company claims to have improved the speed of deleting large files. Other features include a better Reading Mode, vibration feedback improvements, a Bluetooth audio fix, Android security patch updated to November and other general bugs and stability improvements.

You can download the beta build from here. However, since these beta builds are not always stable and can cause data loss, download it at your own risk. To download the beta version you also have to be part of the OnePlus Open Beta Program, for which you can refer here. A word of caution, however, if you migrate to the open beta OTA, you will no longer receive the regular Official Stable OTAs.

OnePlus had recently rolled out the OxygenOS 4.5.15 for the OnePlus 5 with the October security patch and general bug fixes. The company had announced during the unveiling of the OnePlus 5T that the Oreo update for OnePlus 5 should arrive by December-end.