Satya Nadella visits employees at Microsoft India's Development Centre in Hyderabad

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today visited the company's India Development Centre here and interacted with employees.

"He interacted with employees and talked about his book 'Hit Refresh'. He also spoke about his journey in the company - from the time he joined till becoming the CEO," company sources said.

Nadella, who arrived here late last night, left for New Delhi this afternoon after his interaction which took place earlier in the day. He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address tomorrow at the first edition of the `India Today Conclave Next 2017, sources added.

Earlier, a Microsoft spokesperson said Nadella is on a two-day trip to India - on November 6 and 7 - which is focused on the book. "His (Nadella) engagements include meetings with customers and industry leaders across sectors, the Union government and employees," the spokesperson said. The company has also lined up a public event on the book with a diverse audience comprising students, academia, startups and community influencers.

Hyderabad-born Nadella, who took over as Microsoft CEO in February 2014, has chronicled his personal journey, the ongoing transformation at the Redmond, Washington-based software giant and the wave of technological changes in his book `Hit Refresh that was launched in September.

The book carries a foreword by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and will also be available in three Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil — later this month. All proceeds from the book will go to Microsoft Philanthropies.