The news of physicist Professor Stephen Hawking's death early on Wednesday sent a shock wave in the world of technology, with several top honchos mourning the demise on Twitter.

"We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science — making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses," tweeted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"He'll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complete understanding of the universe, despite the obstacles he faced. May he rest peacefully as his legacy and brilliance live on," Nadella added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted: "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking".

Hawking, who shaped modern cosmology and inspired millions died owing to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neuro-degenerative disease.

Hawking is survived by three children — Robert, Lucy and Timothy — from his first marriage to Jane Wilde, and three grandchildren.