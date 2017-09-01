SanDisk announces world's highest capacity microSD card of 400 GB, can fit 40 hours of Full HD videos

SanDisk has announced the world's highest capacity microSD card with a memory space of 400 GB. According to the firm, the 400 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card is the world's highest-capacity microSD card for use in mobiles.

The 400 GB microSD card can hold upto 40 hours of Full HD video and is capable of a transfer speed of 100 MB per second. A speed of 100 MB per second can transfer up to 1,200 photos of (assuming an average file size of 3.5 MB) per minute with USB 3.0 reader. According to the company, the card also meets the A1 app performance specification that helps in loading the apps faster.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital. He added “By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust.”

The 400 GB microSD card is priced at $249.99 (around Rs 15,983) in the United States. It can be bought online on the SanDisk.com website. The company is also providing a 10-year limited warranty on the card.

SanDisk had announced the first 200 GB microSD card in 2015. The card could hold up to 20 hours of Full HD videos and is capable of transferring around 1,200 images of 3.5 MB size in one minute. The company claimed that it gives a data speed of 90 MB per second. It is waterproof, temperature proof, shock proof, magnet proof and X-ray proof as well.

The 200 GB microSD card comes with a 10-year warranty and is priced at around Rs 7,300 in India. It was launched at $399 (approx Rs 25,000) in 2015.