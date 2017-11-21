Samsung W2018 flip-phone surfaces in a hands-on video online; could be launched on 1 December in China

Amidst rumours swirling of a possible Samsung smartphon which is bendable, a premium flip phone has just surfaced on the internet with the model number W2018. A video appearing on Chinese social media website Weibo showed a complete hands-on of the device.

The Samsung W2018 has a dual-sided Full-HD display, both of which are reportedly 4.2-inch in size. It appears in the video that both the sides are touch-enabled and it also has a keypad with navigation buttons. According to the report, by Android Authority, the phone will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

In terms of optics the phone reportedly has a 12 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera. Also mentioned in the report is that the device may possibly have a 2,300 mAh battery and could also support wireless charging. The device is expected to be launched on 1 December in China, however, it is unlikely that the phone will come to western countries according to the report.

In more Samsung related news the South Korean giant has reportedly confirmed that the rumoured bendable Samsung Galaxy X is real and the launch dates are most likely to be announced soon. The confirmation comes in the form of an official support page for a device with the model number SM-G888N0, which according to reports is the codename for the Galaxy X for South Korea.