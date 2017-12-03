Samsung W2018 flip phone announced in China with a f/1.5 primary camera at a price of CNY 15,999

Samsung's W2018 flip phone which was recently cleared by the FCC has now been officially announced by the South Korean electronics company. The W2018 was launched at an event in Xiamen, China, marking the 10th Anniversary of the W Series.

The launch of Samsung's W2018 also marked the 25th anniversary of Samsung in the Chinese market. According to a report by GSMArena, the W2018 comes with two 4.2-inch Full-HD AMOLED displays and is expected to be a premium offering by Samsung. The smartphone also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A 256GB storage variant is also available.

The W2018 comes with a primary camera which includes a 12MP primary sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels, which the company claims to be the widest aperture on a smartphone camera at f/1.5. The primary camera lens also gets optical image stabilisation and is capable of recording 4K video content at 30fps. The front camera on the W2018 has a resolution of 5 MP, fitted with a f/1.9 lens.

The Samsung W2018 receives a 2,300 mAh battery and a USB type-C port for charging and data transfer duties. It also receives a dual-SIM card slot capable of dual-standby. The smartphone which is only available in China runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 and comes without Google services, similar to a number of China-centric smartphones. The flip phone also comes with Samsung's AI-assistant Bixby with added support for the Chinese language.

The W2018 has been priced at a whopping CNY 15,999 (approximately Rs. 1,56,000) for the base variant offered in black. Limited editions of the smartphone are also available in gold and silver.