Samsung to start mass producing its second-gen 10 nm Class 8-gigabit DDR4 RAM

Samsung has announced that it is now starting the production of the industry’s first 2nd-generation, 10-Nanometer Class 8-gigabit DDR4 RAM. According to the South Korean giant, this RAM will focus on delivering good performance and energy efficiency and will also have the smallest dimensions as compared to any other 8-gigabit RAM.

The second-gen DDR4 RAM will have an approximate 30 percent gain in productivity over the first-gen DDR4 RAM. Additionally, the second-gen RAM is also expected to have a 15 percent upgrade in energy efficiency and 10 percent increase in performance levels, for which Samsung credits its proprietary circuit design technology.

The RAM operates at 3,600 Mbps per pin as compared to the 3,200 Mbps on the previous generation. For achieving this Samsung says it has used a "high-sensitivity cell data sensing system and a progressive 'air spacer' scheme".

Samsung says the new RAM has a newly devised data sensing system which helps in accurate determination of the data stored in each cell and that in turn increases manufacturing productivity. Samsung has already validated its new RAM with other IT giants and plans on working closely with them to develop more intelligent computing devices.

