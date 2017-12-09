Samsung to host first-ever Happy Hours sale on Amazon India on 12 December; On7 Pro and On5 Pro to get price cuts

In a first, Samsung India will cut the prices of some of its Galaxy smartphones ahead of Christmas as part of "Happy Hours" sale on Amazon.in on 12 December from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The 'Happy Hour" sale, also on Samsung e-store, will see a price slash of the Rs 9,490 Galaxy On7 Pro and also on the Rs 7,990 Galaxy On5. The full price has not been revealed, but we can be sure that the On7 Pro has received a price cut of at least Rs 1,500 while the On5 Pro price has been slashed by at least Rs 1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available for Rs 29,900 after a price slash of Rs 4,000, the Galaxy A7 is available for Rs 20,990 after a price cut of Rs 7,000 and lot more offers are available on various Samsung devices.

Alongside this Samsung has also announced that it has partnered with Paytm Mall to offer cashback, as part of its Christmas Carnival sale. Samsung will be offering up to Rs 8,000 on certain Galaxy smartphones. The offer would be valid from 8-15 December and includes cashback on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8 Plus

The South Korean tech giant's smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 percent) in the third quarter, market research firm Gartner said last month.

With a 22.3 percent market share, Samsung pipped Apple to grab the top spot in the global smartphone sales to end users (by vendor) in the third quarter of 2017.

Apple registered a distant 11.9 percent market share while Huawei with 9.5 percent was at third spot as the global smartphone sales reached 383 million units in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Samsung registered 20.7 percent market share while Apple had 13.7 percent, indicating a drop for the Cupertino-based giant.

With inputs from IANS