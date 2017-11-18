Samsung to continue to use heat pipes for cooling chambers in its 2018 lineup of smartphones

Samsung will continue to incorporate the cooling system based on heat pipes in its phones despite the high cost, a report has cited. Rumours had suggested that Samsung might not include the heat pipes in its devices slated for a release in 2018, however, sources from the supply chain are claiming otherwise.

According to the report from Digitimes, the supply chain vendors have already begun the production in small volumes for components needed for the heat pipes. Heating issues are quite abundant in smartphones these days and the use of heat pipes is quite a useful solution in reducing this problem. However, due to the expensive nature of heat pipes, it is more commonly used by smartphone manufacturers only in high-end flagship devices.

As an alternative to heat pipes, the report said that smartphone makers are trying out vapour chambers for cooling purposes, but currently, no orders have been placed. Vapour chambers would be more efficient in heat dissipation but they will also cost more than heat pipes according to the report.

In addition to the price, the size of the vapour chambers is also another issue which might prevent smartphone vendors from using it in their devices. However, the report claims that the makers of the vapour chambers have been able to reduce the thickness to nearly 0.4 mm.