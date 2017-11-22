Samsung signs an MoU with Uttar Pradesh to add 20 new "Smart Healthcare" centres

Samsung India on 22 November signed a MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to add 20 new "Smart Healthcare" centres across the state to provide affordable and quality healthcare to needy patients.

As part of the agreement, Samsung will provide advanced and innovative healthcare equipment such as ultrasound and digital radiology (x-ray) machines manufactured by the company along with LED TVs, air conditioners and refrigerators to select government hospitals.

"We are committed to offer affordable healthcare facilities for the people of Uttar Pradesh and welcome the support from Samsung India in helping hospitals cater to the community's needs for quality healthcare," Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

"Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide many more people in the state easy access to advanced healthcare facilities," added Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, Samsung India.

Since 2015, Samsung has collaborated with 18 government hospitals across to country for the "Smart Healthcare" programme, including one at Lucknow.

With the new addition, the total number of such centres reached 21 in Uttar Pradesh and 38 in India.