Samsung launches world's biggest 49-inch QLED curved monitor in India for Rs 1,50,000

Taking the gaming industry in India to a new level, Samsung India on 20 December launched the world's biggest QLED curved monitor for gaming enthusiasts and business professionals for Rs 1,50,000.

"Samsung has always been at the forefront of consumer-centric innovations and the launch of QLED curved monitor is in line with that very commitment," Puneet Sethi, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, told reporters.

The 49-inch ultra-wide curved monitor packs 'High Dynamic Range' (HDR) technology which offers better contrast, depth and range to colours.

The monitor uses "eye saver mode" and "flicker free technology" which enhances eye comfort, obstructs blue light, thereby reducing eye fatigue.

The bezel-less curved QLED monitor with an aspect ratio of 32:9 provides a motion picture response time with low input lag (which is how fast the screen responds to commands), thus reducing eye strain and preventing "ghost" images, the company said.

It also features quantum-dot technology and a wider colour spectrum.

Connectivity options include multiple input ports that make it easier to connect the display with any device.

The monitor is available at Samsung shops and will be available at retail stores soon.