Samsung launches the Gear Sport smartwatch and Gear Fit2 Pro in India for Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 13,590 respectively

Samsung on 29 November announced the Gear Sport smartwatch and the Gear Fit2 Pro wearable devices for the Indian market. The Gear Sport smartwatch is priced at Rs. 22,990 and the Gear Fit2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,590 respectively. The Gear Sport will be available on Amazon, while the Gear Fit2 Pro will be available on Flipkart with pre-bookings beginning on 4 December and sales on 11 December. Both devices will also be available on Samsung's e-store.

Both the devices were earlier unveiled at the IFA 2017 event in Germany for the international market.

Samsung Gear Sport

The Gear Sport smartwatch hosts new features for fitness-related activities such as a new continuous heart rate monitoring sensor, ability to record swimming sessions and also customizable tips with the personalised motivation feature so that you stay on top of your fitness regime.

The training guide app in the smartwatch lets you choose from 60 workouts in the training guide app on your phone and the heart rate monitor on the Gear Sport guides the users though their selected workout.

The smartwatch weighs 67 grams with the strap and 50 grams without the strap. has a circular bezel surrounding a 1.2 inch super AMOLED display with a 360x360 resolution, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a dual-core 1.0 GHz processor, 4 GB of storage and 768 MB RAM. The watch has 300 mAh battery, which the company claims can last about four days.

Inside the box you will find a Gear Sport with large strap, a small strap, a travel adapter and wireless charging dock.

Talking about the special features of the device, the Gear Sport is water resistant up to 50 meters and users can sync the app to Speedo's swim tracking app to record your swimming activities like stroke type, lap time, etc (will be confirmed after launch) . The watch can detect numerous activities such as walking, running, cycling and also dynamic activities like dancing or basketball.

The Gear Sport, like all the other S series smartwatches, will be running on Samsung's Tizen platform. The smartwatch comes in two colours: Timeless Black and Striking Blue. It has Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The device is also NFC-enabled so you can make payments via Samsung Pay. The bezel can be rotated and can be used to select cards for online payments and other options on the smartwatch. For making payments, the Gear Sport has to be first paired with a Samsung smartphone via Bluetooth. The device also has gyroscope and a barometer.

The Gear Sport also provides suggestions for stretching while seated on an airplane and it can also sense if the user is driving, at which point it will stop giving suggestions. The Gear Sport comes with an always on display. The watch can also be used to open files such as a powerpoint presentation on a big screen and control it using your smartwatch.

Gear Fit2 Pro

The Gear Fit2 Pro, can do nearly everything the Gear Sport can. In terms of features the device has the heart rate monitor, Speedo's swimming training apps for tracking swimming metrics (wait till official launch), it is up to 50 m water resistant, has auto activity detection and GPS tracking.

The Gear Fit2 Pro will come in Black and Red colours and have a 1.5 inch Super AMOLED high-resolution color touchscreen display. The battery life for the Fit2 Pro is 200 mAh, however, it does not support wireless charging. The RAM of the device is reduced to 512 MB as compared to the Gear Sport's 768 MB.

Other difference in the Gear Fit2 Pro is that it does not come with an always on display, gyroscope or barometer, and neither does it have the NFC capabilities of the Gear Sport. This means that Samsung Pay will not work on the device. The rest of the specifications and features for both the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro will remain the same.