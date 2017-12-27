Samsung launches 'Level In ANC' earphones with active noise cancellation for Rs 3,799

Samsung unveiled the 'Level In ANC' earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in India for Rs 3,799.

"Samsung is synonymous with innovation and our new 'Level In ANC' reinforces our position in the mobile entertainment space," Asim Warsi, Global Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The device picks up external noises with two external microphones, analyses and creates inverted sound waves to cancel them, thus reducing the noise going into the ears, the company claimed.

The active noise cancellation of 'Level In ANC' claims to be 90 percent effective that reduces sounds by up to 20 dB. It has 110 mAh of built-in battery. This means it can run for 10 hours when level ANC is on.

Featuring hybrid canal ear-tips and metal finish, the device also comes with "talk in mode" feature that enables the user to be aware of the surrounding sounds.

It further allows ambient sounds to enter into the earphones without diluting the sound quality.

The device also comes with a remote control that lets the user answer calls, adjust the volume and pause or play and skip audio tracks without accessing the smartphone.

The earphones come in Black and White colour variants.

