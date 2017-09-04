Samsung J7 Plus launches in the Thailand market with dual camera, MediaTek Helio P20 and Bixby

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung J7+ in the Thailand market. According to a report by GSMArena, this launch comes days after it was rumoured that the company is likely to launch the newest iteration of the J series. One on the key highlights of the smartphone is the dual camera setup on the back of the device with a 13 MP camera module and a 5 MP camera module.

Interested users in Thailand can pre-order the device for 12,900 THB which amounts to be around Rs 25,000 at the time of writing. The device is expected to go on sale starting 17 September and the company has not announced any pricing and availability details for any other market. Users who will pre-book the device will also get Samsung U Flex as part of the launch offer.

The Samsung J7+ packs a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED screen wrapped in an aluminium body. One thing to notice is that this smartphone does not pack a Qualcomm or Exynos chipset. Instead, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 clocked at 2.4 GHz. The company has not explicitly stated that it is the P20 but the report is fairly certain about the chipset.

It also comes with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 256 GB. Moving back to the dual camera setup, the 13 MP sensor sports a wide f/1.7 aperture while the 5 MP sensor comes with a f/1.9 aperture. The 5 MP camera sensor is dedicated to capture the depth data so that users can change the depth of the image after it is shot for the bokeh effect.

Samsung has also packed a 16 MP camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture on the front of the device for better selfies. The device comes with a 3,000 mAh battery which is smaller than the usual J series smartphone.

Last but not the least, the smartphone also packs a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button along with an always on display and Bixby Home app. Samsung has also added the ability for users to use multiple instances of apps like WhatsApp or Facebook for multi-account operation.