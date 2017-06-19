Samsung is planning to launch an English version of its Bixby virtual assistant in June

South Korea's Samsung Electronics is planning to launch an English version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistance programme Bixby later this month. The English version of Bixby, an advanced voice recognition system that comes on the Galaxy S8 and its variant Galaxy S8 Plus, is likely to be launched in the US and taken to other English-speaking countries, Yonhap news agency reported.

Bixby boasts of "deep-learning" AI technology, allowing it to better communicate with users as it accumulates data like other AI softwares like Siri and Cortana. Samsung reportedly began to recruit volunteers for a pre-test of Bixby this week, according to industry sources. Anyone who has either of Samsung's latest phones can apply through Samsung's US website. Samsung had planned to launch the English version at the end of May but it was put off due to problems with language testing.

Similar to Apple's Siri, Bixby is the latest creation that Samsung banks on to reclaim its edge as the world's top smartphone maker after it suffered a blow to its sales and reputation due to the unsuccessful Galaxy Note 7 that had battery problems.