Samsung is offering Rs 8,000 cashback on Note 8, Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and more phones via Paytm Mall

Samsung has announced that it has partnered up with Paytm Mall to offer cashback, as part of is Christmas Carnival sale. Samsung will be offering up to Rs 8,000 on certain Galaxy smartphones. The offer would be valid from 8 -15 December.

The offer is applied to the following devices: Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime.

To avail these offers, the customer has to go to select Samsung outlet, select the product from the above-mentioned list, then scan the Paytm mall QR code and complete their purchase. It is important to note that the cashback will be transferred to your Paytm wallet and not your bank account.

Samsung Shop also has some other tempting offers on its electronics items such as the Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport, LED TV's, portable speakers, headphones and more.

Samsung has also partnered up with Cashify to provide one year of free accidental and liquid protection and Bajaj Finesary for no cost EMI options on the purchase of Samsung devices.

Samsung has also joined hands with MobiKwik for providing a flat 10 percent cash back on its devices.