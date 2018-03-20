Samsung India has announced the launch of a digital display called Samsung Flip which was first seen at CES 2018. The Flip can aid professionals in team meetings or roundtable discussions. It has been priced at Rs 3,00,000.

Dubbed as the Samsung Flip, this is a digital whiteboard which measures 1302.6 x 805.5 x 52.0mm and weighs 28.9 kg. The digital board comes in Light Gray colour variant. Sporting a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, the Flip board can be customised to portrait orientation (2160x3840 pixel resolution) and landscape orientation (3840x2160 pixel resolution).

It is powered by Tizen Processor with an 8 GB network storage.

Palm swipe is the primary tool through which the user can browse files, scroll the screen or erase text. It comes with an InGlass technology to enable smooth functioning of the board. It promises to be an interactive and an intuitive surface. The board promises 20 pages of writing space which allow seamless scrolling, meaning that there is a very fine line separating the pages.

“We are excited to launch the Samsung Flip in India, and we look forward to building upon this technology to help business work better, smarter and quicker. Flip’s intuitive interface is specifically designed to be user-friendly and allow for timely, uninterrupted conversation. Convenience is our overarching promise,” said Puneet Sethi, vice president, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

This digital display can support four participants in sharing and annotating content. The style of annotations can be changed accordingly.

Users files and other data is stored in a central database. Moreover, every file can be secured with a password-based locking system.

To share real-time content with participants, the display can be connected via HDMI, Windows 10 OS, screen mirroring and NFC. Meanwhile, for sharing it supports network storage, USB drive, printing, and emails.

The board comes with two Touch Pens (2) whose pen colours can be changed into different colours. Since it supports the passive touch technology, you can use any pointed object as a pen.

The portable stand is an optional feature.