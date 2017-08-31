Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch, Fit2 Pro fitness band and IconX 2018 earbuds announced at IFA 2017

Samsung has launched three major wearables and they are the Gear Sport smartwatch, Gear Fit2 Pro fitness band and Icon X 2018 wireless earbuds, at IFA Berlin this year. All three devices will look to target a user-base focusing on health and fitness.

Gear Sport

The Gear Sport smartwatch will host new features for fitness-related activities such as a new, continuous heart rate monitoring sensor, recording of swimming sessions and also customizable tips and insights to help you stay on top of your fitness regime.

You can choose from over 60 workouts in the training guide app on your phone and the heart rate monitor on the Gear Sport guides the users though their selected workout. The Gear Watch is water resistant up to 50 meters and users can sync the app to Speedo's swim tracking app to record your swimming activities like stroke type, lap time, etc. The watch can detect numerous activities such as walking, running, cycling and also dynamic activities like dancing or Basketball.

The Gear Sport, like all the other S series smartwatches, will be running on Samsung's Tizen platform. The smartwatch comes in two colours: Timeless Black and Striking Blue. It is NFC-enabled so you can make payments via Samsung Pay, and it has Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity options. It also has gyroscope and barometer.

The watch can also be used to open files on a big screen and control it using your smartwatch.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is surrounded with a rotating bezel which can be used to select cards for online payments and other options on the smartwatch. For making payments, the Gear Sport has to be first paired with a Samsung smartphone via Bluetooth.

The Gear Sport also provides suggestions for stretching while seated on an airplane and it can also sense if the user is driving, at which point it will stop giving suggestions. The Gear Sport comes with an always on display.

The South Korean mobile giant has partnered up with American sports and footwear maker Under Armour to provide owners of the Gear Sport with a 12-month, premium-tier membership and also access to Under Armour's apps like A Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, and Endomondo. It also has Spotify's offline mode pre-installed in it as well.

The smartwatch weighs 67 grams with the strap and 50 grams without the strap. It has a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with a 360x360 resolution. It is powered by a dual-core 1.0 GHz processor, 4 GB of storage and 768 MB RAM. The watch has 300 mAh battery, which the company claims can last about four days. Inside the box you will find a Gear Sport with large strap, a small strap, a travel adapter and wireless charging dock. There is no official announcement of the price for the Gear Sport, however. The Verge thinks that the devices will be priced between $200-$300.

Gear Fit2 Pro

In terms of fitness-detection capabilities, the Gear Fit2 Pro, can do nearly everything the Gear Sport can. It has the heart rate monitor, Speedo's swimming training apps for tracking swimming metrics, it is up to 50 m water resistant, has auto activity detection, GPS tracking and all the apps from Under Armour are included in the Gear Sport along with support for Spotify's offline mode.

However, it will come in Black and Red colours and have a 1.5 inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display. Also, the battery life for the Fit2 Pro is 200 mAh and it does not support wireless charging. The RAM is also reduced to 512 MB as compared to the Gear Sport's 768 MB. The Gear Fit2 Pro does not come with an always on display, gyroscope or barometer, and neither does it have NFC capabilities, which means that Samsung Pay will not work on the device. The rest of the specifications and features for both the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro remain the same. The Gear Fit2 Pro has been estimated at a price of $199

Gear IconX

To compete with Apple's Airpods, Samsung is launching its own set of wireless earbuds called the Gear IconX. The IconX has Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, which lets you access the songs from your device and play them on the earbuds or you can transfer songs from your Samsung device or PC because the device has onboard storage. The earbuds have inbuilt accelerometer and capacitive touch capabilities.

The earbuds come in three colours, namely Black, Gray and Pink. The Gear IconX can recognize running routines and also features a standalone Running coach function which can be activated by touching the earbud and will provide in-ear audio exercise status updates without your phone and in real time. The languages currently supported include U.S. English, Chinese Mandarin, Spanish, German, French, Korean, Italian, Russian and Japanese. The IconX also has Bixby support, which is activated by a tap-and-hold action on the earbud. Use Bixby to control your music and your phone even when the phone is not in your hand.

Each earbud has an internal memory of 4 GB. The earbuds come with a charging case of 340 mAh capacity and each earbud has an 82 mAh battery. The charging case can only charge the earpods once on the go. On a full charge, the IconX will play for up to seven hours on standalone, five hours on Bluetooth and support up to four hours of talk time. The IconX will be priced at $199 according CNET.

Along with this Samsung has also launched a flat version of the curved Q8C LED TV called Q8F QLED TV and also launched a 49-inch QLED gaming monitor. Asides from this, there were launches of Samsung's QuickDrive washing machine and the PowerStick Pro cordless vacuum cleaner.