Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to release by January 2018, a month ahead of schedule: Report

With nearly two weeks left for the launch of Apple’s much anticipated flagship phone, the iPhone 8, rumours are doing the rounds of a Samsung Galaxy S9 launch, which is said to be slated for January, almost a month ahead of its global launch which is expected to be in mid-February.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, the Korean smartphone giant is set, as the part makers have predicted, for an advanced launch of the phone. If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone giant will begin shipping the phone's OLED display by November. And since the display panels are shipped before any of the accessories, this period is nearly two months ahead of Samsung Galaxy S8’s display unit shipment.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is apparently tagged as 'Star' under the project name. In April last year, the panel development of the phone had reportedly begun. Its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, were launched in 29 March.

Apple’s flagship phone, which is to be launched on 12 September, has created ripples which is expected to have an effect in late 2017 and early 2018.

As per recent reports, XDA developers had found some alleged leaks which suggested that the S9 might come with 4 GB of RAM, which feels a bit odd since the S7, S7 Edge and S8 all had 4 GB of RAM. Moreover, it will become the first Galaxy S series smartphone with a dual-camera setup. This last seems more likely because Samsung did introduce a dual camera on the Note 8. Also, it will reportedly keep the QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display that have now become a signature of Samsung's flagship phones.