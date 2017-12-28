Samsung Galaxy S9 internal component image leak shows headphone jack to be present on the upcoming flagship

Samsung is planning to keep the headphone jack on its upcoming Samsung S9 devices. Both Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 were launched with the headphone jack.

According to a leaked image of the internal component of the Samsung Galaxy S9, the smartphone will most likely come with a headphone jack.

A report on GizmoChina mentioned that the USB-C flex cable shown in the image has the model number and production date of the component, confirming that it's going to be the part of Samsung Galaxy S9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a bezel-less design with up to 89-90 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It will come with an Iris scanner with improved hardware and software for safer financial transactions. The fingerprint will be placedont the rear side of the smartphone, below the camera. It is expected to be teased in February and will go on sale in March 2018.

Recent CAD images of the smartphone with six cutouts on the top of the device also suggest that the Galaxy S9 might come with dual camera on the front of the device.

A Purple variant of the smartphone is also expected to be launched by the company. Other colours will remain same as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8.