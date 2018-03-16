Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on 16 March announced the availability of Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones on its online store where users can buy the 64 GB variant of Galaxy S9 and S9+ for a down payment of Rs 9,900.

Buyers have to pay subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799 for Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively.

The devices were launched in India earlier this month. The price of Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 and the S9+ starts at Rs 64,900.

The monthly instalments for both the devices will include a postpaid plan with 80 GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to exciting content such as one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, the company said.

Airtel's online store is a platform where prospective buyers can get budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans.

"We are happy to have the latest Samsung flagship on our online store. We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant financing," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5/F2.4) in S9+ — the world's first such feature in any smartphone — automatically lets in more light when it is dark and less light when it is too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.