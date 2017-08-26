Samsung Galaxy S8+ price cut by Rs 5,000 in India, now available at Rs 65,900

Samsung has again slashed the prices of its Galaxy S8+ smartphone. The company has decreased the price of the 6 GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India. The smartphone is now priced at Rs 65,900 as compared to the previous price of Rs 70,900.

Samsung recently cut the price of the Galaxy S8+ by Rs 4,000. The device was priced at Rs 74,900 at launch but the company brought it down to Rs 70,900 in July. Goods and service tax by the Indian government was expected to be the reason behind the recent price cut. But, Samsung has not cited any reason for the latest price cut of Rs 5,000.

One can only speculate that this is to make space for its upcoming flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is rumoured to be priced at Rs 74,900.

The Galaxy S8 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 64,900 in India. The two RAM variants are priced at a difference of Rs 1,000 in India.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with Android 7.0 and are powered by two chipset variants based on geographical areas. The US and China variants are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 with an octa core processor (2.3 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHz Quad) based on the 10 nm process and the EMEA countries including India come with Exynos 8895 chipset which has an octa core processor (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHz Quad), based on the 10 nm process.

Samsung's Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display and a 3,500 mAh battery. It also features a 12 MP primary and 8 MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 in both the cameras.

Other specifications of the smartphone include IP68 water and dust resistance rating, wireless and wired charging support, 3.5 mm audio jack and fingerprint scanner (moved to the back), iris scanner and facial recognition. It also supports Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Connect and more. The smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold color variants.

