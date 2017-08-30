Samsung Galaxy S8 camera mod brings 1440p 60 fps video recording among other goodies

The Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones are pretty good at what they do, especially when it comes to imaging and video recording. The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones also pack in the best hardware along with the best software, making for excellent camera smartphones. However, not everyone is satisfied with the best. Turns out, a member of the XDA forums came up with a camera mod that enables 1440p video recording at 60 fps for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.

Today, almost every flagship smartphone out there allows for Full HD video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps with 4K shooting at 30 fps (or 29 fps) as well. For XDA senior member Zeroprobe this just wasn't enough.

The developer started working on a mod called the 'Zero Camera Mod' that now enables 1440p video (2560 x 1440 resolution) at 60 frames per second, letting your Galaxy S8 (or S8+) capture some incredible video footage.

Apart from this, the developer also enabled 4K HDR photos, added autofocus tracking for all modes and removed the recording time limit.

Indeed, Samsung (or manufacturers in general) add these restrictions for a reason. In most cases, these have been enabled to keep the chipset cool and going for longer, while maintaining battery life. With the mods in place, it is easy to say that it is not magic, which means it will take a toll either on your chipset (in the long run) or you battery life times.

At the end, if you are into modding there's really no harm in trying it out. You can head to the XDA page for all the details as to how to download and apply the mod.