Samsung Galaxy On Nxt smartphone set to launch with a price tag of Rs 10,999 exclusively on Flipkart

In a bid to take on Chinese smartphone manufacturers in New Year, Samsung India is set to launch a new "Galaxy On Nxt" device on 3 January. The device is set to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 10,999 and during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, the device is available for Rs 9,999.

Samsung has introduced the 16 GB which expandable to 256 GB via a micro-SD card variant of the phone and it will have 3 GB of RAM and will surprisingly run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC.

In the camera department, the phone has a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera sensor. In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.

In 2017, Samsung India launched "Galaxy On Max" for Rs 16,900. The device was equipped with a best-in-class camera tailor-made for low-light photography, enabled by its flagship f/1.7 aperture, the company said in a statement.

With 5.7-inch full HD display, the device was powered by a 2.39 GHz and 1.69 GHz Octa-Core processor, 4 GB RAM and has 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB via micro-SD card.

"Galaxy On Max" sports 13 MP rear and front camera with LED flash. With the new "Galaxy On", Samsung will look to strengthen its mid-range segment where it has witnessed strong competition from Chinese brands.

