Samsung just launched its latest flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC).

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are not the only two flagship devices that the company will launch this year as it plans to launch its Galaxy Note series flagship device later in the year for Note series fans.

Samsung has not announced any details about the upcoming flagship. However, regardless of the announcement, considering that this is a flagship device from Samsung, it is expected that the company will add the latest and greatest that the technology world has to offer in terms of the hardware along with an impressive design from the company. However, according to a new report by MacRumors, Samsung is likely to not include the under-display fingerprint scanner that was all the rage during MWC 2018, especially with the Vivo APEX and the X20 Plus UD that was revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES).

According to the report, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo stated that the company will cancel the under-display fingerprint scanner because of technical issues implanting it in the device. Kuo claimed that the ultrasonic sensor by Qualcomm and the optical solution by Synaptics does not meet the technical requirements of the company. This is not the first time that Samsung device to take a pass on the technology as it did not include it with the S9 and S9 Plus.

Regardless of the reports, Kuo is positive about the technology and believes that Samsung will be the first to pioneer the under-display fingerprint scanner for OLED displays.